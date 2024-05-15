Scarborough Middle School athlete Aarav Jakhar, right, and partner Wes Stringer are cheered on at a sendoff ceremony Friday as they head out to the Special Olympics Cumberland County Area Track and Field Meet at Bonny Eagle High School. Thirty-three K-12 athletes from Scarborough schools and their partners participated. Contributed / Scarborough Middle School
Scarborough Middle School relay teammates Scarlet Leighton, left, Grace Leasure, Carly Stoddard and Asa Howe celebrate their first place win in the Unified 4×100 relay female division at the track meet. Contributed / Scarborough Middle School
Scarborough Middle School’s relay team finished first in the Unified 4×100 relay male division. From left are Paxton Cunha, Wes Stringer, Roland McArdle and Bryce Cummings. Contributed / Scarborough Middle School
The Scarborough Special Olympics team participated in the opening parade at Bonny Eagle. Contributed / Scarborough Middle School