Maine’s 16% decline in fatal overdoses in 2023 was one of the largest decreases in the country and five times the nationwide decline of 3%, according to newly published national data.

The state reported in February that the number of overdose deaths decreased from 723 in 2022 to 607 in 2023, a 16% drop and the first year-over-year reduction in fatalities since 2018.

Public health experts said there were numerous reasons for Maine’s decline, including increasing access to the life-saving antidote naloxone and making more treatment programs available. But they also cautioned against declaring victory after a decade of steady increases in the annual number of deaths from overdoses fueled by widely available and potent opioids such as fentanyl.

Gov. Janet Mills issued a new release Wednesday to highlight the new federal data showing Maine’s decline was among the nation’s most dramatic. Only three other states recorded a decrease of 15 percent or more: Kansas, Nebraska and Indiana, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

“This encouraging federal data shows that the policies enacted by my Administration and the Legislature are making meaningful progress in our fight against the opioid epidemic. While we are cautiously optimistic, we know our work is far from over,” Mills said in a written statement. “We will continue to work with partners across the state to prevent substance abuse disorder, to expand treatment options for those facing addiction, and to save lives.”

“These results stem from the extraordinary efforts by many people across the state who have stood up to take on the opioid crisis, including those in recovery who are helping those struggling with addiction, and Gov. Mills and the team she put together to lead the state’s efforts,” said Dr. Erik Steele, Immediate Past President of the Maine Medical Association, and Physician Leader of the 1,000 Lives Campaign. “The fact that hundreds of Mainers continue to die each year from opioids, however, reminds us that there is much more to do, and that no one – no health care professional, business leader, church leader, parent, community leader, none of us – should be on the sidelines in this fight.”

