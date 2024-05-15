A time-exposed photo shows a stretch of aurora borealis – better known as northern lights – hovering over the countryside at Wolfe’s Neck State Park just past 1 a.m. on May 11, 2024. The natural light show, a product of a solar storm that hit the earth last weekend, was not immediately visible to stargazers without equipment. Anyone armed with a camera, however, enjoyed the occasionally green and blue hues shown on the horizon. Those who were patient enough to wait until the late hours of the night were finally rewarded with white dancing lights visible to the naked eye. Kristian Moravec / The Times Record