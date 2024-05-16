FALMOUTH — Scarborough ace Erik Swenson and Falmouth’s No. 1 pitcher, Brennan Rumpf, will be teammates next season at the University of Maine. Thursday afternoon at Croker Memorial Field, they showed why they were so highly coveted by college coaches.

Swenson and Rumpf combined for 20 strikeouts, but Swenson got one more run of support and the Red Storm earned their biggest victory of the season, 2-1, as they moved into the top spot in the Class A South Heal points standings.

Falmouth (10-2), ranked No. 1 in the Varsity Maine top 10, dropped the No. 3 in the Heal point standings. Scarborough (11-1) is No. 2 in the Varsity Maine poll.

“Falmouth’s a great team and (Brennan’s) a great pitcher, and I’m excited to be a teammate with him next year,” said Swenson, who allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out 10 before leaving the game after hitting the 110-pitch count limit.

The Red Storm struck first in the top of the first inning. Mason Porter was hit by a Rumpf pitch, moved to third on a single by Patrick McCue and came home when McCue was picked off by Rumpf but stayed in a rundown long enough for Porter to reach the plate.

Swenson struck out the side in the first and second innings. In the bottom of the third, though, he walked Rumpf on a full-count pitch, and after Rumpf moved to second on a wild pitch, Josh Polchies tied the game with a double to left-center.

Scarborough got the go-ahead run in the top of the fourth. Porter singled, then stole second. Navigators Coach Mike D’Andrea argued the call, to no avail.

“The only way he was safe is if the tag didn’t happen,” D’Andrea said. “The ball beat (Porter) and we made the tag.”

The call loomed large, as Matt Fallona followed with a ground single that deflected off the glove of second baseman Thomas Healey into center field, allowing Porter to score.

“We tried to cook up a run,” Porter said. “I just wheeled around third and tried to score because we had to get that run.”

Swenson stranded runners in the fourth and fifth, then retired the Navigators in order in the sixth. He entered the seventh with 105 pitches and got Healey to watch strike three before fanning Brandon White.

“The adrenaline was pumping at the end,” said Swenson. “I was feeling good in the seventh inning.”

Zak Sanders came on to strike out Caden Berry for the final out.

“From my perspective it was just fundamental baseball at its finest,” said Red Storm Coach Wes Ridlon. “You just have to tip your cap to both pitchers. That’s what baseball should be. It was fun and tense.”

Cam Wellman had two hits for Scarborough.

Rumpf was the tough-luck loser, giving up two runs on five hits in a complete-game effort. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine.

“I rarely talk about a call, but the reality is if that (stolen base) call was the right call, we’re still playing,” D’Andrea said. “It doesn’t mean we win, but we’d still be playing. It was a game played the way it’s supposed to be played. Two of the best pitchers in the league went at it and left it all on the field.”

