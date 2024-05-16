A group of undergraduate faculty at Columbia University declared with a vote on Thursday that they have no confidence in President Minouche Shafik, accusing her of violating academic freedom and students’ rights in her handling of pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

While the action has no legal impact, it signals to trustees, who have voiced strong support for Shafik, that the university leader has lost the support of some professors.

Arts and Sciences is the largest of Columbia’s 21 schools and serves the most students. The motion was introduced by faculty who serve on the board of Columbia’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors. Of the 709 faculty who cast a vote, 65% supported the motion, 29% were against it, and 6% chose to abstain.

University spokesman Ben Chang said faculty in Arts and Sciences represents roughly 20% of the more than 4,600 full-time faculty at Columbia, noting the majority of faculty were not a part of the vote. He said Shafik regularly consults with faculty, administration and trustees, and “appreciates the efforts of those working alongside her on the long road ahead to heal our community.”

On Thursday, Arts and Sciences Dean Amy E. Hungerford wrote faculty expressing hope that they can constructively partner with university leaders.

“The vote represents the opinion of its supporters, and in doing so makes clear a level of frustration and disappointment among many,” Hungerford wrote in an email. “The more consequential question is how we move forward focusing on the aims and goals that I believe the faculty and the university’s highest leadership share.”

The language of the motion condemns Shafik’s decision in late April to call New York City police to clear out an encampment of protesters without consulting the university senate and criticizes her for closing the campus, barring students, faculty and staff from labs, libraries and offices. It also faults her for promising during a congressional hearing on antisemitism in April to fire faculty who engage in antisemitism.

“The President’s choices to ignore our statutes and our norms of academic freedom and shared governance, to have our students arrested, and to impose a lockdown of our campus with continuing police presence, have gravely undermined our confidence in her,” the motion reads. “A vote of no confidence in the President is the first step towards rebuilding our community and reestablishing the University’s core values of free speech, the right to peaceful assembly, and shared governance.”

Shafik, an economist who became Columbia’s leader in January 2023, has faced intense scrutiny there and beyond. Since her testimony on Capitol Hill last month and the ensuing protests on campus, calls for her resignation have come from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and other Republicans in Congress.

