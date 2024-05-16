Police have identified three men who they say are responsible for a shooting in downtown Saco in February that prompted a shelter-in-place order and caused a bus accident with students on board.

The shooting brought police from all over southern Maine to Saco. They blocked off roads, locked down schools and called for all residents to shelter in place. They used K9 units and a drone to search the area, including a house where blood had been found on a porch and shed.

Federal prosecutors and investigators from the FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force announced the arrests on the front steps of the U.S. District Court in Portland Thursday afternoon, following the arraignment of one of the suspects, 19-year-old Joshua Estrada.

A federal grand jury has also indicted 20-year-old Yancarlos Abrante and 18-year-old Jason Johnson-Rivera, prosecutors say. Abrante and Rivera are being held in custody in Massachusetts but will be arraigned in Maine once they are transferred.

Related Police search for at least 4 suspects who fled after Saco shooting and crash

All three men are from New Bedford, Massachusetts, and have been indicted on charges related to distributing cocaine and perpetrating a drive-by shooting, prosecutors said.

They believe the shooting occurred between rival gangs and that there are more suspects involved. Prosecutors declined to elaborate further on their suspicions but encouraged anyone who suspects drug trafficking to share that information with law enforcement.

Advertisement

The shooting began around noon on Feb. 9 on Elm Street (Route 1) when police say three men in a Honda HR-V fired shots at a Dodge Charger while both vehicles were traveling north.

Related Police search for at least 4 suspects who fled after Saco shooting and crash

Police said at the time that the Honda SUV sped through a red light and crashed into another car, causing both vehicles to hit a stopped Old Orchard Beach school bus. No one on the bus was injured.

Three men jumped out of the wrecked SUV and ran through residential neighborhoods toward Thornton Academy. Police said they later found a gun in the back of the car and they believed one of the men was shot in the arm.

Police found the Dodge Charger later that night at a home off Route 25 in Standish, but they didn’t find any of the suspects nearby.

That following week, Saco police released pictures of the suspects taken by the Old Orchard Beach students on the bus, but no new information in the case had been released for months.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: