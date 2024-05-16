The hummingbirds are back! So, things may be all right again. I’ve watched them hang motionless just above the hummingbird feeder, going nowhere at five hundred miles an hour, their little wings moving so fast that all you can see is a blur.

That’s something humans can’t do, defy gravity by flapping any part of our body, including our tongue, even at five hundred miles an hour, as some politicians can do, for experience shows that defying truth can be as perilous for humans as defying gravity. Gravity is relentless and so it is with truth.

But they made it! They’re back, flying several weeks through steady rains, dodging heavy drops of water half the size of their little heads, falling to earth for thousands of feet and hitting with an impact like hitting a June bug with your chest at fifty miles an hour on your Harley Davidson, surely enough to knock a small bird off course and into the trunk of the next oak tree. But they did it. They’re back and things nay be all right after all.

Let’s hear it for the hummingbirds! A big, long hummmm, hummmm, hummmm! as they pollinate our flowers, sip nectar or sugar water, defy gravity, munch on mosquitoes, fruit flies, gnats and spiders, too, and do it all while humming! Fantastic!

And now, the United States Postal Service, (my personal heroes ever since childhood when I learned they were happy to bring me many wonderful things from faraway places, and often, for free!) has kicked in with a timely special – a twenty- stamp, first class, USA forever booklet called “Garden Delights” that features four hummingbirds doing their thing with flowers. Be quick to get yours. I’m going to buy them out.

Orrin Frink is a Kennebunkport resident. He can be reached at ofrink@gmail.com.

