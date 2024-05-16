Family members of the Bowdoin man who killed 18 people last October are testifying Thursday morning before the commission investigating the Lewiston mass shooting. Robert Card’s ex-wife, Cara Lamb, and sister and brother-in-law, Nicole and James Herling, are speaking at the University of Maine at Augusta’s Jewett Auditorium.

Live updates:

9:47 a.m. Nicole says she has testified privately before, but was inspired by the “bravery” of others to “grow through this discomfort as well.” She thanks the commission for its efforts to investigate the shooting “from beginning to end.” She says she does not want to reiterate her testimony about Robert’s paranoia, but wants to focus on what she called systemic failures.

9:45 a.m. Nicole thanks various people involved in the aftermath, including counselors, translators, therapy dogs, those who donated to victims’ funds, and many others.

9:43 a.m. Nicole begins reading her prepared statements. “If we appeared silent, it wasn’t because we lacked empathy. We were in shock and disbelief, unable to comprehend that Robbie was capable of such horror.”

9:41 a.m. James references a shirt he’s wearing, which says “They have fought for us, now we must fight for them.” He called for the Department of Defense to enhance the protection of soldiers. Referencing Robert’s traumatic brain injuries, James says “My brother-in-law was not this man, his brain was hijacked.”

9:38 a.m. “We can all point fingers at who’s at fault. … but in all reality, we all could have done better. From the sheriff’s office, to the Army, to the family. In order for us to be able to move forward, we need to know what could have been done. But in reality, just like a weed in a garden, we haven’t taken care of the weed if we just rip it out,” James said. “We need to get down deep, deep into the root of the weed and remove it so it won’t come back again.”

9:37 a.m. James thanks many people who showed support for the family, including an unnamed survivor who he says came and talked with Nicole.

9:35 a.m. James talks about the crisis in mental health care in Maine. He says the family has struggled to get care for months. “If it wasn’t for our children’s schools during this time and for the school counselors, our children probably wouldn’t be doing as well as they are now.”

9:30 a.m. James says a SWAT team showed up at his parents house after an accidental 911 call. He says he was frustrated by a lack of police protection, and officers who said there was nothing they could do about swarms of reporters outside their homes.

9:26 a.m. James says they were never told about Robert’s threats to shoot the Saco Army base.

9:25 a.m. James says the media were harassing him and his family, showing up to the Card family home. When police responded, it was Sagadahoc County Deputy Aaron Skolfield who responded. James says Skolfield had kept pressing Ryan Card before the shooting about whether he had taken Robert’s guns. “He said he needed to get them because he wanted to finish this up just so he could be able to get on vacation.”

9:16. a.m. James talks about the unorganized police response in the aftermath and the shooting and trying to get their family to a safe place.

9:14. a.m. When they saw the surveillance photo of Robert entering the bowling alley, James says he found it “strangely familiar.” He shared it with his wife, just as her brother Ryan called. “It was at that point we just realized who it was.”

9:12. a.m. James breaks down as he talks about the night of the shooting. He and Nicole were in Lewiston that night themselves for their daughter’s dance class. They had tried to go to a McDonald’s in Lisbon, “Little did we know that we just passed by where Robbie’s car had been found.” It was just across the street from the industrial park where Robert’s body was found.

9:10 a.m. James discusses when they found out Robert had been taken to the Army hospital. “Hearing that he was being taken to that military hospital was sadly a huge relief for us. We thought that he would finally get the care the the help that he needed.” They thought he would be held for 30 days, and had little information about his transfer to Four Winds Hospital. When they found out he was coming home, they were extremely concerned.

9:09 a.m. James talks about how he and Nicole spent exhausting moments with the rest of the family, working to get information from Robert’s hearing specialist and a suicide hotline and the Army. “Numerous phone calls were never returned or answered.” He says Nicole thought Robert shouldn’t be going to drills. “She was concerned he may hurt someone.”

9:07 a.m. James Herling begins with emotional statements about the 18 victims who were killed in the Lewiston mass shooting. He said the family has the names of the 18 victims on their walls. “We will be using them as fuel to help us make this change in the nation.”

9:05 a.m. Chair Dan Wathen introduces the Card family. “I want to express the commission’s appreciation for the members of the Card family who are here with us today and your willingness to speak. We also want to acknowledge to you that we know it’s not an easy task to hear and that the spotlight that you’ve been placed in is not something that you wanted. ”

It is highly unusual for family members of mass shooters to speak publicly, and the Card family has mostly avoided the spotlight since October. Their role in warning authorities about Card’s failing mental health and erratic behavior has been detailed in police reports and in testimony given by police and Army officials.

Lamb, who along with her son Colby first reported concerns about Card to local police last May, told WMTW earlier this year that she believes Sagadahoc County sheriff deputies should have done more to confront him after he made threats against his Saco Army Reserve base in September. She called the department’s expectation that Card’s brother and father would successfully secure his weapons a “fantasy.”

Members of Card’s family were among the first people to identify him as the shooter in Lewiston and report him to police after his photo was circulated on the evening of Oct. 25, according to court records filed during the ensuing manhunt.

Months later, the family released Card’s autopsy report, including the results of tests performed on his brain by researchers at Boston University. That analysis found that at the time of the shooting, Card was likely suffering from a traumatic brain injury consistent with exposure to many low-level blasts. During Card’s annual annual trips to New York with his Army Reserve unit, he helped run grenade and firearms trainings for West Point cadets.

“We know it does not fully explain Robert’s actions, nor is it an excuse for the horrific suffering he caused, but we thank Dr. McKee for helping us understand his brain damage and how it may have impacted his mental health and behavior,” the family said in a statement that accompanied the report. “By releasing these findings, we hope to raise awareness of traumatic brain injury among military service members, and we encourage more research and support for military service members with traumatic brain injuries.”

Questions remain about what the Army knew about Card’s condition and how it attempted to follow up with him after he was released from a two-week involuntary stay in a New York psychiatric hospital in August. According to testimony given during a tense public hearing last month, Army medical officials asked Capt. Jeremy Reamer to make sure Card followed his treatment plan and submitted to a medical evaluation, but Reamer never spoke to Card.

Thursday’s hearing is the 11th public meeting of the commission, which has already heard testimony from several shooting victims and families, Army officials, police and other groups. The body’s final report is expected to be released later this year.

An official from the Army Reserve’s psychological health program was initially slated to testify but will now speak at a later date.

This story is part of an ongoing collaboration with FRONTLINE (PBS) and Maine Public that includes an upcoming documentary. It is supported through FRONTLINE’s Local Journalism Initiative, which is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

