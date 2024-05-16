Harvard junior Victoria Bossong of Cumberland leads a list of four Maine track and field athletes who were confirmed Wednesday as participants in the NCAA Division I East regional, which will be held May 22-25 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Bossong is ranked third in the women’s 800 meters in the East with a time of 2 minutes, 0.92 seconds. She recently won the Philippines national title. This will be her first appearance in an NCAA regional.

Travis Snyder of Saco (Thornton Academy), a graduate student at the University of Connecticut, is seeded 11th in the men’s pole vault with a season-best of 17 feet, 11 inches. Snyder competed in the East qualifier in 2022, finishing 21st.

Mia-Claire Kezal of Saco (Thornton), a sophomore at Navy, is ranked 42nd in the women’s steeplechase.

Two University of Maine athletes also qualified. Luke Marsanskis, a graduate student from Cumberland (Greely), is ranked 44th in the men’s 10,000 with a school-record time of 28:56.9. Mackenzie Wilson, a senior from Lasalle, Ontario, is seeded 10th in the women’s hammer throw with school-record distance of 209 feet, 4 inches.

Both the East and West regionals have 48 entries per event. The top 12 finishers in each meet advance to the NCAA championships, scheduled for June 5-8 in Eugene, Oregon.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous