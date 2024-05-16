Harvard junior Victoria Bossong of Cumberland leads a list of four Maine track and field athletes who were confirmed Wednesday as participants in the NCAA Division I East regional, which will be held May 22-25 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Bossong is ranked third in the women’s 800 meters in the East with a time of 2 minutes, 0.92 seconds. She recently won the Philippines national title. This will be her first appearance in an NCAA regional.
Travis Snyder of Saco (Thornton Academy), a graduate student at the University of Connecticut, is seeded 11th in the men’s pole vault with a season-best of 17 feet, 11 inches. Snyder competed in the East qualifier in 2022, finishing 21st.
Mia-Claire Kezal of Saco (Thornton), a sophomore at Navy, is ranked 42nd in the women’s steeplechase.
Two University of Maine athletes also qualified. Luke Marsanskis, a graduate student from Cumberland (Greely), is ranked 44th in the men’s 10,000 with a school-record time of 28:56.9. Mackenzie Wilson, a senior from Lasalle, Ontario, is seeded 10th in the women’s hammer throw with school-record distance of 209 feet, 4 inches.
Both the East and West regionals have 48 entries per event. The top 12 finishers in each meet advance to the NCAA championships, scheduled for June 5-8 in Eugene, Oregon.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.