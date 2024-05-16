LISBON – Janet M. (Russell) Dumond passed away on May 5, 2024, at the age of 87 at Marshwood Nursing Home in Lewiston after a steady decline of failing health.

She was born in Fort Kent on Feb. 12, 1937, daughter of the late George and Isabelle (Bard) Russell. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and enjoyed being in contact with numerous friends, and relatives of both past and present.

Janet worked for DHHS for 40 years. She was an active member of the Catholic Church and always had a strong faith in God.

Janet is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Dumond of Portland; children Russell Dumond and his wife Mary Longhofer of Falmouth, Caryn Westland of Lisbon; granddaughter, Emily Westland of Lisbon.

A private memorial and interment will be held in Portland this summer. Condolences can be made at Dignity Memorial in the care of Crossman Funeral Home in Lisbon Falls.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous