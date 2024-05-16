Phillip Sikes hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Matthew Lugo hit a two-run shot in the third as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Somerset Patriots 5-1 Thursday night in an Eastern League game at Bridgewater, New Jersey.

The Sea Dogs had five hits in the game; the Patriots had four.

UP NEXT WHO: Portland Sea Dogs (Isaac Coffey 0-1) at Somerset Patriots (Zach Messinger (1-2) WHEN: 6:35 p.m. Friday

Wikelman Gonzalez (3-1) pitched five innings, allowing one run and two hits. He walked three and struck out six.

Wyatt Olds and Jacob Webb each pitched two scoreless innings in relief as the Sea Dogs have won two of the first three games in the six-game series.

