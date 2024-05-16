Thornton Academy built a 7-0 lead after three innings and held off Sanford for a 7-6 win Thursday in a Class A South baseball game at Sanford.

Josh Penney doubled and drove in three runs for Thornton (7-4), which used four pitchers. Blake Bolduc closed out the victory with three hitless innings.

Beckett Barlow and Ryan Alexander each hit an RBI single for Sanford (9-3), which had won seven in a row.

YARMOUTH 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Sam Lowenstein pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks to lead the Clippers (9-2) past the Patriots (2-10) at Yarmouth.

Sam Bradford had a triple and a run scored. Alec Gagnon added an RBI double.

KENNEBUNK 2, MARSHWOOD 0: Max Andrews pitched a six-hit shutout as the Rams (8-4) beat the Hawks (9-4) at Kennebunk.

Joseph DiGiovanni and Drew Sliwkowski each drove in a run in the third inning against Gus Alexander, who allowed only four hits, including a single and a double by Brady Stone.

Charlie Hudson notched a single and a double for Marshwood.

NOBLE 10, CHEVERUS 8: Tanner Filliponne and Owen Gray each recorded two hits and two RBI as the Knights (5-8) outslugged the Stags (2-10) at Portland.

Bryce Farwell chipped in with two hits and an RBI, Adam Dumont scored three runs, and Evan Ballard had two hits and scored twice.

Chris Murphy hit a two-run single for Cheverus. Reis Stamaris, Devin Kelly, Lucas Soutuyo and AJ Lauture all produced two hits.

GORHAM 11, BIDDEFORD 0: Miles Brenner pitched a one-hitter, and Casey Skolfield had three hits and two RBI as the Rams (7-5) cruised to a win over the Tigers (5-7) at Biddeford.

Cole Whitehead helped with four RBI. Mason Finck added an RBI triple.

DEERING 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Avery Lawrence struck out 12 and allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Rams (4-8) defeated the Scots (4-9) at Hadlock Field.

Deering took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on consecutive singles by Miles Lawrence, Jackson Forrest and Andrew Cook, followed by an error.

Avery Lawrence reached the pitch limit with two on and two outs in the seventh. Cook earned a save by striking out the final batter.

Trevor Nevells went the distance on the mound for Bonny Eagle, allowing six hits.

MASSABESIC 2, PORTLAND 0: Brady Batson pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and the Mustangs (8-5) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh inning to beat the Bulldogs (3-9) at Hadlock Field.

Bryden Marcotte hit a sacrifice fly and Emmett Carroll followed with an RBI single.

Reegan Buck led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple, but Batson struck out the next three batters.

Portland’s Cam Allen gave up six hits and no walks in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six.

SOFTBALL

YARMOUTH 16, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 12: Julia Brown went 3 for 4 with four RBI and three runs scored, including a three-run homer, to power the Clippers (5-5) past the Patriots (0-13) at Yarmouth.

Drea Rideout and Adelaide Strout each added three hits. Rideout drove in two runs.

Maisie Lerette had three hits and three RBI and scored five times for Gray-New Gloucester.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

WELLS 4, TRAIP ACADEMY 3: Caitlin Rooney scored two goals and Jess Palmer and Cali Leighton each got one as the Warriors (8-3) edged the Rangers (6-4) at Wells.

Wells goalie Kayla Bolton made seven saves.

Keira Alessi scored twice for Traip.

GORHAM 13, SANFORD 2: Ellie Gay and Kennady Peary paced a balanced offense with three goals apiece as the Rams (8-3) rolled past the Spartans (6-4) in Gorham.

Hannah Bickford added two goals.

Sadie Sevigny put in both Sanford goals.

SOUTH PORTLAND 10, WESTBROOK 5: Lauren Steady scored four goals, and Sophia Talty, Abigail Thayer and Cara Inman each added a pair as the Red Riots (3-6) defeated the Blue Blazes (3-8) in South Portland.

Westbrook got four goals from Lyla Dunphe and one from Kylie Young.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 11, GARDINER/HALL-DALE 8: Mariam DeLisle poured in eight goals to lead the Eagles (7-3) past the Tigers (5-6) in Newcastle.

Scarlett O’Brien chipped in with two goals and Ava Lord had a goal and an assist for Lincoln, which erased an early 5-1 deficit on the way to its fifth straight win.

Catherine Mansir and Lydia Gero led Gardiner with two goals apiece.

WAYNFLETE 11, YORK 9: Tilsley Kelly scored four goals and Chloe Marblestone had three as the Flyers (8-3) downed the Wildcats (2-8) at Portland.

Skylar Harris and Lydia Birknes added two goals apiece.

Grace Clayton scored four goals for York.

BOYS’ LACROSSE BONNY EAGLE 15, OXFORD HILLS 7: Lucas Laforest scored scored five goals, Connor Krunkkala added four and Nick Breton chipped in with three as the Scots (7-3) rolled past the Vikings (4-6) at Standish.

Mason Leblanc made 11 saves for the Scots.

