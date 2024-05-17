If you didn’t think Maine attracted a lot of top-name comedians, the joke’s on you.

A glance at the summer concert schedules at Maine venues shows that comedians are lining up to play shows here this year, including some pretty well-known ones. Of course, Maine’s concert venues also have full slates of music acts lined up, including rock, country, pop, jazz, bluegrass and beyond.

Here are a look at some of the funny people coming to Maine this summer and some of the big musical acts as well.

HAVE SOME LAUGHS

JUNE 8 – Dave Attell, State Theatre, Portland. During more than 35 years in comedy, Attell has been a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Jon Stewart Show,” hosted “Insomniac with Dave Attell” on Comedy Central and has starred in his own specials on Netflix. statetheatreportland.com.

JUNE 21 – Pete Davidson, Merrill Auditorium, Portland. The “Saturday Night Live” alum, who is maybe as well known for his Taco Bell commercials and dating history, brings his Prehab Tour to Portland. Besides being a member of the SNL cast from 2014 to 2022, he stars in the semi-autobiographical comedy series “Bupkis” on Peacock. porttix.com.

JUNE 29 – Kathleen Madigan, State Theatre, Portland. Madigan plays some 250 shows a year but has still found time for specials on Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central. She’s been at it for more than 30 years but says she never planned to be a comic: “No, like that guy in ‘The Joy of Painting’ used to say, it was a happy accident. This whole thing just started out as a reason to drink and, wow, what a great drinking accident.” statetheatreportland.com

JULY 27 – Impractical Jokers, Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor. The stars of the long-running TV show “Impractical Jokers,” which this year moved to cable network TBS, will bring their act to Bangor. The intro for the show describes it as “scenes of graphic stupidity among (four) lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other.” waterfrontconcerts.com.

AUG. 8-10 – Bob Marley; Brownfield, Bar Harbor and Camden. Marley might be the hardest working comic anywhere. If you check out his schedule online, you’ll find he’s playing well over a dozen shows in Maine this summer. But we focused on this three-day span in some pretty nice theaters/performance venues: Aug. 8 at Stone Mountain Arts in Brownfield; Aug. 9 at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor and Aug. 10 at Camden Opera House in Camden. bmarley.com.

LET THE MUSIC PLAY

JUNE 13 – Sierra Hull, State Theatre, Portland. statetheatreportland.com

JUNE 21 – The Mavericks, Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney. snowpond.org

JUNE 22 – Paula Cole, Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com

JUNE 29 – Lainey Wilson, Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor. waterfrontconcerts.com.

JUNE 30 – James Taylor & His All-Star Band, Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor. watefrontconcerts.com

JULY 14 – Counting Crows, Thompson’s Point, Portland. statetheatreportland.com

JULY 19 – Joe Bonamassa, Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor. waterfrontconcerts.com

AUG. 2 – Regina Spektor, Merrill Auditorium, Portland. porttix.com

AUG. 3 – Foreigner & Styx with John Waite, Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor. waterfrontconcerts.com

AUG. 4 – The Smashing Pumpkins, Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor. waterfrontconcerts.com

AUG. 9, 10 & 11 – Guster On The Ocean, State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland. statetheatreportland.com

AUG. 17 & 18 – Lake Street Dive, Thompson’s Point, Portland. statetheatreportland.com

