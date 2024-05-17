We’ve made it to the weekend and there’s a whole bunch of things to do, including the Southern Maine Coastal Classic Dog Show in Cumberland, the All Roads Music Festival in Belfast and new hiking trails to explore in Windham.

The current production at Portland Stage is “Angels in America Part I: Millennium Approaches” and you can see it through May 26. Tonight’s curtain is at 7 p.m. and there are plenty of seats left. Same goes for the 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The show is a co-production of Portland Stage and the Dramatic Repertory Company. Set in 1985 in New York City, it explores the early days of the AIDS epidemic and its impact on several relationships.

A Taste of Nations Food Festival is on Sunday at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., in Portland. Six one-hour tasting sessions start at noon and tickets are $10. Each taste costs $5. Among the offerings will be cuisine from Greece, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Korea.

Related Give your taste buds an international treat on May 19

We said a fond farewell to our intern Emily Hedegard this week. Her final story is about what her ideal day in Maine would look like, with stops along the way that include the Eastern Trail in Scarborough, brunch at The Front Room in Portland and a treasure hunt at Dig Maine Gems in Paris.

With this gorgeous weather, now’s the time to appreciate spring by getting outside and inhaling the sweet scent of flowers. There are several ways to do that, including visits to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay and Viles Arboretum in Augusta. Or maybe you just need to feel closer to nature by hugging a tree. If so, head to the 2nd annual Tree Hugging event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Portland’s Deering Oaks Park.

For a delightful dose of hopeful inspiration, head to First Congregational Church in South Portland on Sunday for the 6:30 p.m. performance by the all-women a cappella group Pine State Pitches.

Related Tickets on sale for Buffalo Tom with Belly and dozens of other shows

Cumberland singer Julia Gagnon won’t be competing on Sunday night’s finals of “American Idol” but she is expected to perform at least one song during the two-hour show. Tune in at 8 p.m. on ABC.

If you find yourself in the mood for a delicious sandwich, head to Ramona’s in Portland for a roast pork hoagie. The pork is seasoned with fennel seed, salt, pepper and a garlic-herb paste then braised in liquid flavored with tomato paste and arbol chile. How good is it? There’s one way to find out.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous