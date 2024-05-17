Rock trio Weakend Friends is part of the All Roads Music Festival in Belfast. Left to right: Annie Hoffman, Sonia Sturino and Adam Hand. Photo by Adam Parshall

We’ve made it to the weekend and there’s a whole bunch of things to do, including the Southern Maine Coastal Classic Dog Show in Cumberland, the All Roads Music Festival in Belfast and new hiking trails to explore in Windham.

Related

All Roads Music Festival, a dog show in Cumberland and Maine Voices Live with Clarisse Karasira

Joe Bearor, Nate Stephenson, Robbie Harrison and Michela Micalizio in “Angels in America.” Photo by James A. Hadley

The current production at Portland Stage is “Angels in America Part I: Millennium Approaches” and you can see it through May 26. Tonight’s curtain is at 7 p.m. and there are plenty of seats left. Same goes for the 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The show is a co-production of Portland Stage and the Dramatic Repertory Company. Set in 1985 in New York City, it explores the early days of the AIDS epidemic and its impact on several relationships.

Related

Review: ‘Angels in America’ takes intimate look at unraveling relationships

 

Mayo Street Arts in Portland is hosting ‘A Taste of Nations Food Festival’ Saturday in collaboration with Fork Food Lab. File photo / Portland Press Herald

A Taste of Nations Food Festival is on Sunday at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., in Portland. Six one-hour tasting sessions start at noon and tickets are $10. Each taste costs $5. Among the offerings will be cuisine from Greece, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Korea.

Related

Give your taste buds an international treat on May 19

Hedegard at The Front Room on her 21st birthday with a blood orange mimosa. Photo courtesy of Emily Hedegard

We said a fond farewell to our intern Emily Hedegard this week. Her final story is about what her ideal day in Maine would look like, with stops along the way that include the Eastern Trail in Scarborough, brunch at The Front Room in Portland and a treasure hunt at Dig Maine Gems in Paris.

Related

From gem digging in Paris to dancing in OOB, our intern maps out her perfect day

A tour group walks on the boardwalk at Viles Arboretum in Augusta. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

With this gorgeous weather, now’s the time to appreciate spring by getting outside and inhaling the sweet scent of flowers. There are several ways to do that, including visits to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay and Viles Arboretum in Augusta. Or maybe you just need to feel closer to nature by hugging a tree. If so, head to the 2nd annual Tree Hugging event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Portland’s Deering Oaks Park.

Related

Garden tours, plants sales and more ways to spend time among flowers

The Pine State Pitches a cappella group. Photo by Baliey Sheats

For a delightful dose of hopeful inspiration, head to First Congregational Church in South Portland on Sunday for the 6:30 p.m. performance by the all-women a cappella group Pine State Pitches.

Related

Tickets on sale for Buffalo Tom with Belly and dozens of other shows

Julia Gagnon performing on “American Idol.” Disney/Eric McCandless

Cumberland singer Julia Gagnon won’t be competing on Sunday night’s finals of “American Idol” but she is expected to perform at least one song during the two-hour show. Tune in at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Related

Her ‘American Idol’ run has ended, but ‘it’s just the beginning’ for Julia Gagnon

The Roast Pork Hoagie at Ramona’s on Washington Avenue in Portland. Photo by Tim Cebula

If you find yourself in the mood for a delicious sandwich, head to Ramona’s in Portland for a roast pork hoagie. The pork is seasoned with fennel seed, salt, pepper and a garlic-herb paste then braised in liquid flavored with tomato paste and arbol chile. How good is it? There’s one way to find out.

Related

The secret to Ramona’s roast pork sandwich? It’s not roasted

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles