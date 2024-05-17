The Brunswick Town Council unanimously adopted a $97.5 million 2025 budget, finalizing a tax rate increase of 2.4% ahead of a property reassessment on the radar later this year.

The Council approved its budget proposal at a special meeting Thursday night. The budget includes a $54.6 million spending plan for the Brunswick School District. The adoption comes just over a month and a half ahead of the new fiscal year, which starts on July 1.

“This is probably among — if not the most — painless budget processes that I’ve gone through,” District 1 Councilor David Watson said. “And I say that because I was able to vote yes [on these items]. And that is a major effort [of] the school board and their engagement to the community in realizing that people are at their limit.”

What many town officials described as a difficult budget season comes to a close as officials prepare for a townwide revaluation. With a town budget finalized, the Assessor’s Office can select a third-party real estate company and begin the process of reassessing homes and other properties for the fiscal year of 2026.

“We know a revaluation is coming and we know this will shift more of the total tax burden to residential property taxpayers. It’s just the nature of a revaluation in the contemporary economic world we live in,” District 7 Councilor Steven Weems said. “So, next year we’ll have to combine exercising restraint in our core school and town expenditures and look for creative ways to mitigate the additional impact of revaluation.”

The school budget, which increased by $1.6 million this year, accounts for over half of the 2.4% tax rate increase. Residents will vote on the $54.6 million school budget referendum in the June local primary election.

Absentee ballots will be available starting Monday and up until a few days prior to the election, according to Town Clerk Fran Smith.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: