Last occurring in 2022, Pejepscot History Center’s Hidden History Tour returns with a dozen new sites on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Not readily available to the public, these historical surprises in Brunswick and Harpswell, include civic experiences, residential architecture, famous names and weird treasures. The tour is family friendly and includes a family discount ticket.

Most sites are kept secret until the morning of the tour — except one.

“For years, we’ve been asked about the bell from the old Town Hall,” says PHC executive director Larissa Picard, referring to the civic building demolished in 1961, to the chagrin of many. In the building’s tower hung a massive bell that remained hidden away on a private

property for some years until the town recovered it.

“Thanks to town officials, the bell is one of the big stars of this year’s tour,” Picard said. “Participants will literally be able to reach out and touch it.”

The 11 remaining tour sites will be revealed the morning of the event, at 9 a.m. on the steps of PHC at 159 Park Row in Brunswick.

Advertisement

Registrants check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. for morning refreshments and to receive detailed site maps. Simple scavenger hunts will be available for children. Participants spend 10-15 minutes at each site, most of which remain open until 2 p.m. All but a couple are hosted by volunteers that share the stories behind the hidden history.

While some sites are within walking distance of one another, others require a car ride. Instead of full tours of each site, the focus is on one or two special features. The tour takes place rain or shine.

Advance tickets for the tour are $45 families of up to four; $15 PHC members; $18 general admission; $8 children (ages 6-16). Tickets purchased the morning of the event increase in price by $5.

For more information, visit pejepscothistorical.org/events/hidden-history-tour. Pejepscot History Center is a nonprofit, educational organization that promotes the wonder of history, and invites you to “discover your place in time.” For further information please call PCH at (207) 729.6606 or visit pejepscothistorical.org.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: