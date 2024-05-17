Northeast Credit Union, in a May 15 press release, announced that it is entering a new era of “enhanced member service and community impact.” Launching this summer, Northeast Credit Union will become Lighthouse Credit Union.

According to the press release, the new brand identity “symbolizes a goal to illuminate pathways toward financial well-being for members, while building a world-class, member focused organization with impact.”

“Our rebrand signifies an exciting phase in our credit union’s journey,” said Chris Parker, president and CEO of Northeast Credit Union, in an email. “As a mission-driven organization focused on making an impact on the communities we serve, Lighthouse Credit Union will represent the positive changes we have in store for our members. We believe our members will change the world, and we’re here to light the way.”

The new brand also signals an acceleration in innovation and positive change for members and community partners, while maintaining a strong connection to its heritage. For over 87 years, the organization has been committed to serving members while building and supporting communities throughout New England. As Lighthouse Credit Union, these commitments will not change. In the months ahead, Lighthouse Credit Union will unveil new offerings to include rewards for members, as well as the opportunity to make a direct impact through everyday banking.

“Our members are at the heart of everything we do. We are constantly asking ourselves – how can we better serve our members to help them build a brighter future for themselves and their communities,” wrote Ryan Grace, vice president of brand for Northeast Credit Union. “We believe the new brand reflects our culture of putting the member at the center of our story, enabling them to achieve personal financial success that also benefits the world around them.”

This summer, Lighthouse Credit Union branding will start to appear in the marketplace, and new interior and exterior décor will be prevalent throughout its branches in New Hampshire and Maine, including Kennebunk. Members with current products and services will not experience any disruption. For more information, visit www.necu.org/rebrand.

