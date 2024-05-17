Here are a few books coming out later this summer that you’ll want to pay attention to.

“Youthjuice,” by E.K. Sathue. Hell’s Hundred, $25.95, hardcover. On sale June 4.

It takes a deft hand to write a story that is hilarious and terrifying in equal measure, and it’s to E. K. Sathue’s great credit that she threads that needle. In “youthjuice,” 29-year-old copywriter Sophia joins wellness and lifestyle company HEEB (think Goop), where she soon learns the gruesome lengths some will go to for youth and beauty. Camden-based Sathue (a pen name of Erin Mayer) knows of what she writes, having worked as a top beauty editor for years. It’s a blistering, surreal satire of toxic wellness culture, perfect for fans of dark-edged feminist writers like Mona Awad and Leigh Stein.

“Fire Exit,” by Morgan Talty. Tin House, $28.95, hardcover. On sale June 4.

After stunning readers two years ago with his story collection “Night of the Living Rez,” Morgan Talty returns with “Fire Exit,” his debut novel. Returning to the setting of Maine’s Penobscot Nation, this immersive, thought-provoking story grapples with themes of identity and family legacy. Particularly impressive is the way that the author captures a sense of place, especially for a people and place in Maine that are underrepresented in our popular fiction. Talty doesn’t miss a step in switching from short stories to a novel, and there’s no sophomore slump in this second book; indeed, “Fire Exit” cements his reputation as one of our best young writers.

“All That Names Us” by Keith Walker. Saddle Road Press, $20, paperback. On sale June 10.

Keith Walker’s debut poetry collection, “All That Names Us,” has been a long time coming, ever since Portland’s former poet laureate and founder of Café Review Steve Luttrell first published Walker’s poem “Girl at the Clinic” over 30 years ago. A revised version of that early poem appears in the substantial “All That Names Us,” one of over five dozen poems split across three sections (A Bowl of Feathers, In Need of Rain, and Reduced to Prayer). The poems are deeply felt and empathetic, and bring us into Walker’s life lived first in the South and later here in New England. I love a collection that feels greater than the sum of its parts, and the works in this collection are in conversation in a way that dazzles.

“Meet the Neighbors: Animal Minds and Life in a More-than-Human World,” by Brandon Keim. W.W. Norton & Company, $29.99, hardcover. On sale July 16.

What would it mean to take the minds of other animals seriously? This is the question posed by Brandon Keim in “Meet the Neighbors.” Keim, a Bangor resident and leading voice in the world of animal intelligence, animal ethics and nature, explores the inner minds and social structures of the nonhuman creatures that surround us. As accessible to the animal-loving layperson as the animal-rights activist, it’s a warmhearted dive into not just the way creatures think but what that means about how we treat them.

“Tell Me Everything” by Elizabeth Strout. Random House, $30, hardcover. On sale Sept. 10.

You can miss me with Marvel and DC’s interconnected cinematic universes — this summer, I’m all about the Elizabeth Strout-iverse. In “Tell Me Everything,” the Pulitzer Prize winner brings together her beloved characters Bob Burgess, Lucy Barton and Olive Kitteridge in Crosby, Maine. Centered around a shocking murder, the novel explores love and relationships with the wit and empathy readers have come to expect from Strout. And new readers need not fear – while Strout’s fans know these characters well, you don’t need to have read “The Burgess Boys,” “Olive Kitteridge” or “Lucy By The Sea” to enjoy this story.

Josh Christie is a freelance writer who covers books, beer, and the Maine outdoors, and is co-owner of Print: A Bookstore in Portland.

