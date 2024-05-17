Cami Casserly hit a triple and a single, and Sadie Morgan, Brooklyn Goodman and Aurora Blair also contributed two hits to lead North Yarmouth Academy to an 8-2 win over Freeport in a clash of undefeated softball teams Friday in Yarmouth.

NYA (14-0), the reigning Class D state champion, broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the third, then added two in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Rosie Panenka got two hits for Class B Freeport (10-1), which is ranked sixth in the Varsity Maine top 10.

KENNEBUNK 4, WESTBROOK 3: The Rams (8-6) grabbed the lead for good with three runs in the top of the fifth as they defeated the Blue Blazes (3-10) in Westbrook.

Julia Pike pitched a four-hitter, allowing one earned run while striking out 11 and walking two.

POLAND 7, WELLS 2: Nicole Rioux blasted a grand slam in the top of the first inning and added a two-run homer run in the seventh as the Knights (7-6) defeated the Warriors (8-5) at Wells.

Sydney Lacombe and Gretchen Paradis collected three hits apiece for Poland.

Payton Fazzina hit a double and a single for Wells. Savannah Tardiff also had two hits.

MASSABESIC 4, SANFORD 1: The Mustangs (6-6) scored four runs in the second inning, paced by a two-run single from Ella Gerrish, as they topped the Spartans (0-13) at Waterboro.

Winning pitcher Kendal Pelletier allowed four hits while fanning nine and walking two.

Hannah Labbe had two singles for Sanford.

GORHAM 14, NOBLE 1: Andi Cloutier hit a three-run homer in the first inning to start the Rams (11-3) on their way to a five-inning win over the Knights (2-12) at Gorham.

Cloutier also had an RBI double. Kyleah Mack and Lydia Fluet joined Cloutier with two hits apiece.

YORK 17, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Maddie Fitzgerald smacked a grand slam and a two-run homer to lead the Wildcats (12-0) to a three-inning mercy-rule win over the Capers (2-9) at York.

McKayla Kortes also hit a grand slam. Nya Avery and Emily Estes each chipped with three hits.

BASEBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 10, YORK 6: Max Hayward went 3 for 5, including an RBI single during a four-run ninth inning that lifted the Capers (8-4) over the Wildcats (8-4) in York.

Hayward finished with two RBI. Jameson Bryant and Gabe Harmon each added a pair of hits. Harmon also picked up the pitching win, allowing only one hit with striking out seven in four scoreless innings of relief.

Jack Joyce had a single and a double for York, which led 6-2 after two innings. Cape tied it with four runs in the fourth.

WELLS 5, POLAND 1: Spencer Carpenter pitched a two-hitter and Caleb Moody had two RBI as the Warriors (7-5) beat the Knights (7-6) in Wells.

Aydan Collins and Matthew Flagg each drove in a run for Wells, which grabbed a 4-1 lead with a three-run second inning.

Adam Gwarjanski produced an RBI single for Poland.

TRAIP ACADEMY 4, WAYNFLETE/NYA 3: Chris Balano’s two-run single in bottom of the seventh gave the Rangers (6-6) a comeback win over Waynflete/NYA (4-9) in Kittery.

Caleb French had two hits, including a solo home run, and Colby Christiansen finished with three hits for Traip. Balano earned the win on the mound, allowing one hit in two innings of relief.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

CHEVERUS 16, PORTLAND 5: Reese Belanger netted five goals, Sophia St. John scored four and Sydney Brunelle added three as the Stags (8-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-7).

TRAIP ACADEMY 17, ST. DOMINIC 2: Sarah Carvan led the Rangers (7-4) with three goals, while Frances Burke, Jacey Johnson and Madison Rohan all scored twice in a win over the Saints (0-9) at Kittery.

Traip goalie Charlotte Masse made nine saves.

