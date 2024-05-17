Kylie Thibodeau of Raymond, a senior at Gray-New Gloucester High School, is one of only 161 scholars recognized nationwide as a U.S. Presidential Scholar, and one of just two from Maine.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars program recognizes high school seniors for their outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, technical expertise, leadership, service and contribution to their school and community.

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars program represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a press release.

