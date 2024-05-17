Bridgton nurse recognized

Seth Rabinowitz, a nurse anesthetist at Bridgton Hospital, is this year’s winner of the Winnie R. Moore Award.

The Winnie R. Moore Award was established to recognize clinical nursing excellence. Recipients exemplify qualities such as leadership, mentorship and commitment to caring for the Lakes Region. It’s named after Winnie Moore, who spent most of her career in Bridgton, working as a nurse at Northern Cumberland Memorial Hospital which later became Bridgton Hospital. She was the director of nursing at Bridgton Hospital for 29 years and also served on the hospital’s board of directors.

Rabinowitz has worked in anesthesia care at Bridgton Hospital for years. His expertise is widely acknowledged and sought out by providers there.

“Seth has been instrumental in advancing Bridgton Hospital’s surgical services,” said Bridgton Hospital President Stephany Jacques. “He collaborates closely with our nurses and provides a stabilizing presence for the entire team. He is well deserving of this award.”

The award presentation took place during the annual Winnie Moore Breakfast at Bridgton Hospital which is part of Central Maine Healthcare’s Nurses Week celebrations. During the ceremony, past Winnie R. Moore Award winners pass a candle along until it reaches the current year’s recipient, representing a passing of the torch.

LRCC concerts

The Lake Region Community Chorus will present its annual spring concerts this weekend. The show features a wide range of traditional, classical, pop and folk music sung by locals in the region. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Twitchell Chapel at Bridgton Academy at 1 Academy Lane. The concerts are free but donations are accepted.

Women’s Guild spring sale

Spring into the season at the annual sale hosted by the St. Joseph Women’s Guild from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25 at the St. Joseph Church, 225 South High St. Free coffee and tea will be available, along with baked goods, local plants and clothing for sale. For more information call 647-2334.

Loon Echo events

Join Maine Master Naturalists Leigh Macmillen Hayes and Dawn Wood on a Wednesday Wander with Loon Echo Land Trust to learn about vernal pools and wetlands on Wednesday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. The location will be announced online. Participants are asked to dress appropriately with boots or sneakers that can get wet, a hat, mosquito netting and bug repellant. Also bring water and a snack. Please leave pets at home. For more information and to register, go to lelt.org/wanders.

LRRC mental health walk

The second annual Mental Health Awareness Walk, sponsored by the Lakes Region Recovery Center, will take place on Thursday, May 23. Meet at the Center, 2 Elm St., at 11 a.m. rain or shine. The event is part of Mental Health Awareness Month. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to take part. For more information call 803-8707 or go to lrrcbridgton.org.

Community Band rehearsals

The Bridgton Community Band, conducted by Steve Sweetsir, has begun rehearsing for its upcoming summer season and new members are encouraged to join. Rehearsals are held on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at Stevens Brook Elementary School. The band is a volunteer organization and anyone who plays an instrument is welcome. For more information call (215) 262-7761 or go to their Facebook page.

New gallery addition

Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity recently opened the latest addition to its downtown Bridgton campus, named in honor of Judith and William Graham and family, longtime supporters and enthusiasts of the museum.

Graham Center, the third and most ambitious addition to the museum, holds a gallery displaying wall and staircase murals painted by Porter’s nephew Jonathan D. Poor from the Norton Homestead in East Baldwin. Poor, the earliest disciple of the itinerant painters known as Members of the Porter School of Landscape Mural Painting, painted the homestead murals in 1840.

The center features interactive exhibits designed and implemented by Perch Design Studio of Portland, and also provides space for temporary exhibits and community meetings and events.

Send your news about Bridgton happenings to Perri Black at perrilb@gmail.com.

