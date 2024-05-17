As a professional classical musician and music historian, I love old things. Art from the past helps highlight the minutiae of our differences and the universality of our human experiences. As someone who spent 15 years “away,” I have also seen how great buildings and institutions can transform a city’s cultural and economic landscape. As an artistic director who chose to leave Boston to invest her time and energy in her beloved home state, I am continually frustrated by the lack of flexible and modern performing venues in Portland; it limits my artistic expression and my entrepreneurial potential.
The Portland Museum of Art’s proposal will address this need and provide a vital opportunity for creative placemaking and collaboration. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our city that is vital to a thriving artistic community and the economic health of our downtown. It deserves the city’s full support.
Emily Isaacson
Portland
