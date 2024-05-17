WINDHAM — Varsity Maine mic’d up Windham senior Brook Gerry during a softball game Friday afternoon against South Portland.

Hear what Gerry had to say during warmups and in the first inning of an 8-0 Eagles victory in a Class A South game.

To see all our featured videos, make sure to sign up for our free Varsity Maine newsletter.

Related Sign up for our free Varsity Maine newsletter

Video by Drew Bonifant of the Portland Press Herald.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: