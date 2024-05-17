WINDHAM — Varsity Maine mic’d up Windham senior Brook Gerry during a softball game Friday afternoon against South Portland.

Hear what Gerry had to say during warmups and in the first inning of an 8-0 Eagles victory in a Class A South game.

Video by Drew Bonifant of the Portland Press Herald.

 

 

 

windham eagles
