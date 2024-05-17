Paula Jean Caswell, 81, of Brunswick, Maine, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 9, 2024, surrounded by family and friends. She was born July 4, 1942, in Waterville, Maine, to parents Paul Harvey Allen of Waterville and Jeannette Roxie Croteau of Skowhegan. Paula graduated Class of 1960 from Skowhegan High School. In November of 1960 she married Ronald F. Roderick and had two sons, Rusty and Daniel. She later remarried to Dennis L. Caswell on Jan. 11, 1975, and had one daughter, Melissa.

Paula worked hard her whole life, raising her three children almost entirely as a single mother. Over the years she worked primarily in the grocery business, holding various positions from floral manager to personnel coordinator. In 1996 she left work at Hannaford supermarket and began working as office manager for her son Danny’s company, Mid Coast Woodworkers.

Paula worked side-by-side with her son for 23 years, until his retirement in 2019. Having coffee and conversation with him each morning was one of the greatest joys of her life. Paula had a fiery, fearless spirit and a great sense of humor, always finding humor in any situation, even when times were tough. As a talented and creative person, she sewed wedding dresses for friends, hand-smocked dresses for her daughter when she was little, knitted beautiful sweaters for her grandchildren, and felted the most incredible creatures.

Paula was endlessly resourceful and loved to hunt for treasures at thrift stores. For many years she staged the window at the Goodwill on Main Street in Brunswick, where many people would enter, drawn in by the well designed display, not realizing it was a thrift store. Paula loved decorating her home. And she especially loved giving beautiful and thoughtful gifts wrapped in elaborate and equally beautiful packages for loved ones.

When most people her age were retiring, Paula kept working and enjoyed many great adventures, traveling to places all over the world. Staying for a month or more, she visited Turkey, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Croatia, England, Germany and many other beautiful and inspiring locations. She loved meeting people and made new friends everywhere she went. As

a dedicated letter writer, she kept in touch with old and new friends across both the country and world.

Paula was preceded in death by her brother Richard DeCato and her first husband Ronald. She is survived by her second husband Dennis of Norridgewock, Maine; brother David DeCato and his wife Janice of Georgetown, Maine; her sister Diane DeCato of Cornville, Maine; her children and their spouses Rusty Roderick of Portland, Maine; Daniel and Nancy Roderick of Brunswick; Melissa and Josh Fleurant of Kennebunk; her grandchildren Alison, Alexandra, Christopher and Julian; several nephews, a niece, a number of beloved cousins and many, many dear friends.

Please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brunswick Golf Club. 165 River Road, Brunswick, Maine.

