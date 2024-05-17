BRUNSWICK – Terrance H. Geaghan, 76, passed away on March 14, 2024, surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.

Born in Brewer on Nov. 30, 1947, to John M. and Arline (Harvey) Geaghan, Terry was the second of 11 children. Terry grew up with a strong connection to his family and the surrounding Bangor-Brewer community, excelling both in academics and athletics. He was a proud member of Brewer High School’s varsity football team, and the National Honor Society before graduation in 1966. Upon graduation, Terry was accepted to the University of Maine, where he studied Political Science, and became a lifelong member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. After graduation in 1970, Terry married his college sweetheart, Jocelyn Leadbetter, before making the move to Bath.

Terry originally moved to the midcoast after taking a job with the Maine Maritime Museum as their assistant curator before opening a maritime art shop, The Shipmaster’s Gallery, downtown. His keen eye, attention to detail, and meticulous craftsmanship led him to become one of the most sought-after model shipbuilders, with exhibits of his work spanning the globe both in private collections and museum. Coupled with his vast knowledge of maritime history, Terry built a successful international maritime art and restoration business.

Throughout his life, Terry dedicated a great deal of his time to local non-profits and community organizations including the Maine Maritime Museum, the YMCA and the Maine State Museum.

Family was the most important thing to Terry throughout his entire life. He was immensely proud of his siblings and their accomplishments. He was a loving and dedicated father to his two children, and served as a role model to them both. He never met a stranger, and counted many life-long friends as family. Whether sailing off the coast of Maine in the summer, or sitting around a table in the bar at LRKC, Terry always had time to give support, share a story and crack a joke over a drink with those he loved.

Beyond his incredible legacy, Terry leaves behind his two children, son, Rob and his partner Nicole, daughter, Mollie and her husband Kyle; and two grandchildren, Will and Hannah. He also leaves behind his surviving siblings, Mike and wife Vivian, Larry and wife Rhonda, Patrick, Peter and wife Cynthia, Carolyn and husband Michael, and Chris and wife Michelle; and numerous nieces, nephews; cousins; uncles, aunts; and dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Long Reach Kitchen & Catering (387 Whiskeag Rd. Bath) on Monday, June 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. We hope you will join us in continuing to tell his (many) stories, and raise a pint in his honor.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous