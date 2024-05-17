I am a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Motahkmikuhk, where I was born and raised. I am also a co-founder of an educational consultancy, Akomawt Educational Initiative, as well as a museum professional and a children’s book author, among other things. I am writing this piece in support of the Portland Museum of Art’s effort to expand its campus.

Let me first be upfront and say that I am a member of the winning design team and worked with Lever Architecture to design the new wing for the museum. I hope that detail does not take away from the value of what I have to say about the project.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Chris Newell, co-founder of the Akomawt Educational Initiative, lives in Connecticut.

As someone who was on the ground floor with the museum redesign plan before a proposal was ever put to paper, I know how the concepts of the design proposal were created and what ultimately made the Lever design stand out from the others. One of those features was the homages to Wabanaki peoples and histories – and the acknowledgment that the museum is situated in Ckuwaponakiyik (“the land of the dawn”).

The most potent qualities of the design Lever proposed are not only evident in the design itself, but in the care the principal architect, Chandra Robinson, took in learning about Wabanaki peoples and our cosmologies, and how that inspired the design work. The new expansion features a swooping upside-down roof line that is designed to be aligned to cradle the morning sun on the summer solstice. It is an important time of year not just for the Wabanaki people but for all people.

Incorporating design elements that not only pay homage but also educate about Wabanaki peoples and our 12,000-year relational history to the landscape – which includes what is now Portland, Maine – is a nod to a history far beyond the colonial history the existing building at 142 Free St. now represents.

Colonial history and, indeed, the creation of Portland itself as a city, are the end portions of the story of this current landscape. 142 Free St. represents the needs of Colonial America from the 1800s on. The multiple uses of the building over time are a reflection of that. However, in its current state, it is not a building that can cater to the needs of Portland of the future.

Portland of the future will include children raised from K-12 with Wabanaki curriculum fully embedded in their education. When those children become adults, they will seek out places to educate their own children that reflect the values they were taught. The so-called PMA Blueprint plan is looking to the very near future and wisely choosing to expand its view of history to include Wabanaki peoples and histories – among others.

This benefits Portland and beyond. The new Portland Museum of Art, as envisaged, offers a look ahead to a new understanding of what history actually is and who its storytellers actually are. It is also in line with the City of Portland’s ongoing efforts at incorporating Wabanaki histories and contemporary realities in education and in the arts. Look at the success of Portland Ovations’ new show, “Wabanaki Stories,” which has now shown to four sold-out crowds at the Merrill Auditorium. Portland is at a beautiful crossroads of awakening. Becoming a national leader in doing this work in meaningful ways will affect generations to come.

For the above reasons, I encourage Portland City Council to allow the new PMA Blueprint and the Lever design to move ahead.

