My husband asked me how my day was when I got home from work last night. Without giving it any thought, I responded, “Fine.”

He asked, “What did you do?”, and I again answered, without thinking about it, and said, “The usual.”

I carried on making dinner and listening to him tell me about his day and after a little bit he asked, “Do you want to talk about it?” Confused, I looked at him blankly. He said, “I can tell you’re bothered about something and since you were at work all day, I assume it’s work-related. Your day was not fine.”

He was right, I’d had a rotten day, and rotten days in the shelter are often hard to talk about. Contrary to many people’s perceptions of what shelter workers do, we do not play with puppies and kittens all day. Our work can be joyful, stressful, hilarious, devastating, monotonous and chaotic, often all in the same day.

It can take time to process how to even begin to explain a day like that to someone who doesn’t do what we do, and sometimes we have days that we don’t want to relive by explaining them later. The good days far outweigh the bad, but often, what happens in our bad days carries heavy weight emotionally and sometimes physically.

It occurred to me that most people do not know what an animal shelter really does. Why would they unless they themselves had worked at or volunteered at one? With that in mind, this column that The Times Record has kindly given us will be focusing on sharing sheltering with our community — the good, the bad and the delightful.

Today’s glimpse into the inner workings of the shelter focuses on cleaning. Sounds simple, right? It’s not at all. Cleaning in the shelter is a very specific, regimented process that must be followed exactly, or disease can spread. Animals communicate diseases in a variety of ways, including via air like ringworm spores, through their mucus, and through their feces and urine. The smallest amount of any particle left behind in the housing areas can cause illness to the next animal put in it. This is where the physical difficulty comes into the job; cleaning in the shelter is hard work. By the time you have deck-brush scrubbed the floor and walls of your sixth, eighth, 15th kennel of the day, your arms, shoulders, back, etc. get pretty sore and tired. Now imagine doing all that in a Tyvek suit, which is what we have to do when we have a kennel cough outbreak. Now you’re in unbreathable material as well!

Jess Townsend is executive director of Midcoast Humane, a Brunswick-based animal shelter. Pet Prattle is a weekly column looking inside the shelter and the world of pets. For more information, visit midcoasthumane.org.

