Fans of dance can find both contemporary original works and classic stories on stages in Maine this summer.

Little House Dance

The contemporary dance company will host a party and fundraiser May 29 at Space in Portland. The event will include performances by Little House Dancers and guests artists such as Courtney Swain, Maya French, DJ Soft Jaws and students of Casco Bay Movers. Proceeds will go toward an ongoing organizational shift as Little House Dance plans to become a registered nonprofit. Tickets start at $45 and include a drink provided by Cocktail Mary. For more information or to buy tickets, visit littlehousedance.com/partycelebratefundraise.

Maine State Ballet

“Dancer’s Choice” (June 20-21) is created, chosen and performed by the company members. The grand finale will be the neoclassical ballet “Britten,” choreographed by artistic director Linda MacArthur Miele.

Then, the company will stage the Shakespearean classic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Aug. 1-10).

Advertisement

Both shows will be at Maine State Ballet’s Lopez Theatre in Falmouth. Ticket prices start at $17 for “Dancer’s Choice” and $21 for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” with discounts available for children and seniors. For more information, visit mainestateballet.org or call the box office at 207-781-3587.

Vivid Motion

The local company will host its annual burlesque fundraiser “Steamy Nights 2024” on June 21 at The Hill Arts in Portland. Tickets are $25 in advance and $29 at the door.

Then, Vivid Motion will present two works in one show, Aug. 2-4. “Eclipse” by MJ Emerson is set to music from Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.” Arrin Rhinehardt tells the story of “Helen of Troy” through original dance pieces. Tickets are $10 for kids and $25 for adults. Admission to an additional show on Aug. 1 is on a pay-what-you-can basis; email tickets@vividmotion.org.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit vividmotiondance.org or call 207-558-1979.

Bates Dance Festival

Advertisement

The 42nd annual festival at Bates College in Lewiston will feature main stage performances, a free concert, works-in-progress shows, artist talks – and, for the first time, a dance competition.

The Summer Battle 2024 will take place over three days in the last weekend of July and celebrate three genres of Black dance. It is a collaboration with CRĀV (Cultivating Revolutionary Artistic Virtuosity), a collaborative dance program co-founded by professional dancers Shakia “The Key” Barron, an assistant professor of dance at Mount Holyoke, and Duane Lee Holland Jr., who is on the dance faculty at UMass Amherst.

The program will begin with a panel discussion on “The Continuum of Black American Artistry” on July 26. The contest itself will take place on Saturday, July 27, and the finals and performance exhibition will be a ticketed event. On Sunday, July 28, Barron will teach a master class.

Shoshana Currier, the festival’s director, said she expects the competition to be “an electric experience.”

“We’ll have pioneers and ambassadors of the culture serving as panelists, judges, emcees and master teachers for an incredible weekend of dance, community and battles in three genres, Breakin’, Hip Hop and House,” Currier said.

The festival will run from July 12 to Aug. 2. Main stage performances at the Schaeffer Theatre will include “IzumonookunI” by Aretha Aoki and Ryan MacDonald (July 12 and 14), “The Lost Art of Dreaming” by Sean Dorsey Dance (July 19 and 20) and “Black Hole – Trilogy and Triathlon” by Tribe (Aug. 1 and 2).

Ticket sales open June 1, and prices range between $5 and $35. Some events, including a concert featuring the Portland-based band Bondeko on July 17, are free. For the full festival program and to buy tickets, visit batesdancefestival.org or call 207-786-6381.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »