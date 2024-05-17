Hollywood A-listers are rallying behind Kevin Spacey, who was cleared of nine sexual assault charges in London court last year.

Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson and other actors have demanded for Spacey’s return to the industry following the release of a damning British docuseries detailing those allegations, which first came to light in 2017 and have since derailed his career.

“I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work. He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will,” Stone said in a statement to The Telegraph in an article published Wednesday.

The “Basic Instinct” star — who herself has claimed to be a victim of sexual harassment — blamed the accusations on aspiring actors who just “wanted and want to be around (Spacey)” and retaliated when they “didn’t get their secret agendas.”

Neeson — known most recently for portraying a bold character who avenges the helpless — revealed he was “deeply saddened” about the claims lodged against Spacey.

The “Taken” star told the outlet: “Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of (humor). He is also one of our finest artists in the theatre and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.”

Veteran actors F. Murray Abraham and Stephen Fry also voiced their support and blasted the documentary, “Spacey Unmasked.”

Fry said that while Spacey may have been “both ‘clumsy’ and ‘inappropriate’ on many occasions,” to include him alongside sexual predators such as Harvey Weinstein, and to “devote a whole documentary to accusations that simply do not add up to crimes,” is disproportionate and unjustified.

Spacey is the subject of Channel 4’s two-part documentary, which is now streaming on Max. The series, helmed by “Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?” producer Katherine Haywood, features never-before-seen interviews with men not connected to the London trial.

Ahead of its premiere earlier this month, the former “House of Cards” star claimed he had not been given enough time to respond to the allegations made in the series, and vowed he would “not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary.”

