WINDHAM — Kennedy Kimball was nervous going into Friday’s game with South Portland. Not that anyone on hand at Windham High would have been able to tell.

Kimball took a perfect game into the sixth inning and pitched a shutout, Brooke Gerry and Oakley McLeod delivered big hits, and Windham defeated South Portland 8-0.

Everything has been clicking all season for the Eagles (13-0). That continued Friday afternoon against one of the top teams in Class A South, thanks largely to Kimball, who struck out 14, allowed two hits and never let a runner advance past second.

“I am so proud of her,” Eagles Coach Darcey Gardiner said. “Earlier in the week, when I told her she was pitching this game I think she kind of questioned herself. … I think she threw harder today than maybe she was throwing all season. For her to go out there and remember who her name is, remember who she is … that’s the type of Kennedy Kimball we need in the circle.”

Kimball acknowledged those jitters, attributing them mostly to her familiarity with South Portland (9-4). The Red Riots’ coach, Drew DiMauro, is Kimball’s travel coach.

“I play with a lot of those girls, and I know how good they are,” she said. “After the first inning, I really felt like myself. (The ball) came out (of her hand) better than it has in previous games.”

Kimball struck out the side in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

“Kennedy’s moving the ball good, and our girls would not lay off her rise ball. It was killing us,” DiMauro said. “It’s just intimidating to a lot of them, being young.”

Kimball said she was in sync with catcher Stella Jarvais from the beginning of the game.

“We talked over a really great game plan. She did an amazing job calling, we were really on the same page,” she said. “We talked about different spots, where we want to start certain batters or if we want to start with a changeup to this batter. Second time through, we were like ‘OK, we want to switch it up a little.’ ”

Kimball got plenty of support from her lineup. In the second, McLeod and Nola Bryant led off with walks, and Kyla Harvie reached on a bunt to load the bases. One out later, Gerry slashed the first pitch she saw into the left-field gap for a double to bring in all three runners.

“My mindset was make contact. Walks are great, but contact’s even better,” Gerry said. “You find your pitch, you go with it and that first pitch was right there.”

In the third, Jaydn Kimball led off with a single, and McLeod slammed the first pitch over the left-field wall for a two-run homer, her second round-tripper of the season, and a 5-0 lead.

“I’m looking for a fastball, I was trying to stay confident at the plate,” McLeod said. “I was just trying to hit it hard, trying to get on base.”

Windham extended the lead in the fourth as Gerry walked, Addie Caiazzo reached on an error and Jarvais singled to load the bases, and Jaydn Kimball then singled up the middle to score Gerry and Caiazzo. Caiazzo added an RBI single in the fifth.

Rachel DiMauro and Chloe Whitten had singles for South Portland.

