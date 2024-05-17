Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present the exhibit, “Seeking the Quiet Within,” by L. Randal Boyd of Kennebunk. The exhibit runs June 3-28. According to a press release, the two-dimensional works feature oil on canvas, mixed media, and several prints of personal observations.

“This is my first ‘one-man’ show, and intentionally my last,” said Randal in an email. “As my life ebbs, naturally, I consider how I wish to be remembered – as an artist. Hopefully, viewers will see a work that engages their own memories and our shared emotions.”

Four of the 19 works were completed prior to 1999, and the others since the fall of 2019. Since 2019, Randal has also painted an additional 10 works privately owned and not on display. No work in his exhibit is for sale.

Randal said one main feature of his life are the many recurrent voices intoning these similar themes.

“Why, you could have been in this profession; you could have done this with your life; you might have been well remembered had you become this,” he wrote. “But (says I), I have been a veteran, a darkroom film developer, a tailored suit salesman, an air conditioner installer, a truck driver, land surveyor, a vice president of a government union, and an engineering instructor. And yet, after retiring with 38 years of service, from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, I am happy to finally accept my own artistic ‘gift’ from my grandmother, Clara Marie Sands Boyd, and as Bob Dylan said, ‘all the faces who brought me here.’”

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from June 3-28 during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. The library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: