Sign up for our free Varsity Maine newsletter

Staying in the moment

The Waterville Invitational track and field meet drew an abundance of top athletes from across central Maine.

The meet also helped competitors get prepared for championship season, which is looming.

Leavitt softball walks a off a winner

Sam Deblois belted a single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Leavitt softball team a thrilling 4-3 victory over Buckfield.

Check out what Deblois had to say about the walk-off winner!





There’s just something about those bounceback victories …

The Oak Hill baseball team found itself in a 5-0 hole against Hall-Dale in an MVC game this week.

“It’s really, really tough to come back mentally from a tough first inning like that, but we really focused in the (next few innings) to get those runs back,” said Oak Hill’s Trent Drouin.

The Raiders indeed got those runs back — and several more.





All good things must come to and end…

The Nokomis softball team snapped Hall-Dale’s 62-game winning streak as Mia Coots strikes out 11 in a dominating performance.

The Warriors embraced their roles as streak-busters.





