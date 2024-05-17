Today is a big day. We’ve been hard at work for almost a year planning the relocalization of the Times Record with our colleagues at the Maine Trust for Local News. Today is the first edition of our new vision, inspired by your feedback, to deliver more hyperlocal coverage of our communities — specifically Brunswick, Topsham, Bath and surrounding towns.

Last summer, we asked readers of The Times Record and residents of Brunswick, Bath and Topsham what they wanted in a local newspaper/website. We received more than 1,000 completed surveys filled with thoughtful suggestions. The one that we heard the most was: We want more coverage of our towns — high school sports, municipal meetings, goings on around town, entertainment, restaurants.

Today marks the debut of giving you want you asked for. Relocatization (which I’m not sure is a word, but I’m going with it) means investing in more local reporters to tell your stories. I’m excited to introduce you in the coming weeks to our new staff, which features three full-time reporters and a dedicated sports reporter. They’ll be working alongside me and the unflappable Monica Speranza Cochran to publish more coverage of our communities than you’ve seen in years.

As we shared, we are changing the frequency of print days for The Times Record and adding new digital products. This change in product offerings reflects the fact that many readers (albeit not 100% of them) like to read their news in print and online.

You’ll get the printed Times Record on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Friday paper will include (as you’ll find today) a standalone section, Midcoast GO, dedicated to arts, entertainment and dining. Our digital offerings include the popular Midcoast for the Record email dispatched on Saturdays and the addition of Midcoast Now, a new weekly newsletter that will arrive in your email box every Wednesday.

Our new staff is committed to digital-first publishing, which means you will find the latest news at timesrecord.com.

The Times Record will no longer feature national and international news, but your TR subscription includes unlimited access to pressherald.com, where you can get statewide news coverage as well as national and international news. And don’t worry, we’re still serving you up with puzzle options, both in print and online.

In addition to our boosted local reporting, our strong crop of contributing writers is locked in and new voices are joining us to publish more local columns and features.

Please, let us know your thoughts on this first relocalized TR. We endeavor to make it a paper you’ll be proud to see cover your communities for many years to come.

Also, a reminder that we love to hear your thoughts on what’s going on in the Midcoast. You can submit letters to the editor by emailing letters@timesrecord.com. If you have local events you’d like to appear in our calendar or Midcoast Go, reach out to us at go@timesrecord.com.

If you have any questions about the digital benefits included with your subscription, reach out to our helpful customer service team at circulation@metln.org. I welcome your feedback — good, bad and ugly. Email me directly at editor@timesrecord.om. We are committed to continuing to improve and serve you.

As always, thanks for reading.

Nick McCrea,

editor,

The Times Record

nmccrea@timesrecord.com

editor@timesrecord.com

