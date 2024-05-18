• After a sold out ﬁrst phase, new residential parcels with incredible mountain views will be available on Saturday, June 1

• Properties will range from 11 up to 48 acres in size; prices start at $49,900

• Buy direct from the developer and save big: ﬁnancing is available, and you can build on your own timeline

• This area is an outdoor lover’s dream, surrounded by ski mountains, trails and lakes for all types of year-round recreation

Welcome to Mountain View, featuring Maine’s newest and most affordable large acreage homesites bordering Mount Blue State Park. Ranging from 11 to 48 acres and starting at only $49,900, these not-too-remote properties could soon be the setting of your own Maine woods escape, with breathtaking views of landscape more than 30 miles away.

On Saturday, June 1, you can attend the Phase 2 Pre-Construction Grand Opening, which features the most prized properties within Mountain View. This is an opportunity not to be missed, as the initial parcels offered during Phase 1 sold out on opening weekend, which is a testament to the value and quality offered at Mountain View.

“I’ve done a fair bit of large acre, recreational property development, but the views of Mount Washington from many of the sites are what make this one so special,” said Mike Emmons, principal of Maine Woodland Properties, which has over 40 years of impact-conscious experience developing sublime parcels like this one.

On top of offering spectacular acreage, Maine Woodland Properties has teamed up with a local log cabin company to offer a land and cabin package, that features 11 acres and a new log cabin materials kit for only $99,900. A rendering of the completed cabin is pictured above. Not ready to build or a special vision? No problem. There is no timeframe to do so, and you can choose your own builder.

Whether you live at Mountain View year-round or want a simple getaway, you’ll always enjoy access to four seasons of outdoor activities. On the larger development property, you can explore miles of existing and newly established multi-use trails by mountain bike, snowmobile, ATV, cross-country skis or foot. Boat, fi sh and swim in nearby lakes. Ski at Saddleback Mountain, Sunday River, Sugarloaf, or nearby Titcomb Mountain. Farmington, the nearest large town, is just minutes away. It has a University of Maine campus, hospital, restaurants and a major grocery store.

Mountain View is the perfect place for a cabin in the woods—level of luxury your choice.

Call now for more information: 207-962-1165

MaineWoodlandProperties.com

Excellent developer financing available.

