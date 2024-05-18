Thirty years ago, I practiced first aid on my sisters by splinting their arms and bandaging their imaginary wounds. They loved it, but were envious that they couldn’t come be a Boy Scout and do the same.

Three years ago, my daughter watched my son pack his bag to paddle the Allagash with the Scouts and was envious that she couldn’t come, too. But now she can.

On Feb. 1, Boy Scouts of America officially opened its door to girls of all ages (girls up to age 11 have been part of the program for about a year already). The newly renamed Scouts BSA is now for girls and boys.

For the past year, Troop One, here in Portland, has been preparing for this moment. We’ve had girls join an Explorer’s Club, which has allowed them to participate in the same activities as the boys. The girls have built snow shelters and slept in them. They have learned first aid and gone canoeing. They have learned fingerprinting, leadership skills, how to light a fire with flint and steel, and how to load and carry a backpack. Their enthusiasm has energized the entire group.

These girls will grow to become leaders of others. They will learn how to take care of themselves in the woods, building self-confidence and self-esteem. They might be some of the first girls in the world to earn the Eagle Scout award.

Kelly McDonald

Portland

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: