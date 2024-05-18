As longtime Portland residents, we’re writing to join those expressing support for the Portland Museum of Art’s expansion plan. We believe the museum has not only done a thorough and thoughtful job but that the proposed design will create a dynamic new cultural hub for our city. It promises to be bold, forward-thinking and community-building.
We respect those who want to protect the best parts of Portland’s architectural past – we count ourselves among them – but in this particular case, we believe a world-class building that answers to the educational, artistic and social needs of our community is the right choice.
Mike Paterniti and Sara Corbett
Portland
