More than 72,000 people applied for a permit to hunt moose in Maine this fall, according to the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. was the deadline to register online for a chance to land one of 4,105 permits, which will be distributed by lottery drawing in June, said department spokesman Mark Latti. A total of 72,294 applications were received.

Last year, 72,446 people applied – about 150 more than this year, Latti said. This is the first year that no paper applications were accepted during registration, which began April 1.

Before the drawing, the state will verify whether all applicants are eligible. Applicants will be drawn from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 15 at Riverside Park in Fort Kent, Latti said.

Selected applicants must pay for their permits by a certain deadline. The cost is $52 for Maine residents and $585 for nonresidents.

Permits will be mailed two weeks before the hunting season begins.

