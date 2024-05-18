GORHAM – Maine’s native son, Donald “The Don” W. Smith, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on April 28, 2024.

Don spent his life in Maine, the son of the late Donald S. and Mary Bernier Smith, and big brother to Patricia Annaclette Smith. Don graduated from Deering High School class of 1959. Don had an unwavering love of football, which he was able to express both on the field and as a lifelong dedicated New England Patriots fan. A Super Bowl with Don was time well spent together and if you needed to find him on a Sunday, it would be somewhere watching the game. Don also had a love of golf, spending time on or near the water, and with dogs, of which he had many through the years.

Don studied business at the University of Southern Maine and had a successful career in banking, becoming Vice President of Trust Operations, but he never let his personal life fall behind. He met and married Judith “Judy” Allen of Belfast in 1974, a spirited nurse and water-woman whose passion for life matched his. Don and Judy were beacons of light who shared their enthusiasm for life with family and friends at their favorite place on earth: Pleasant Island, Maine.

Don sincerely saw the good in everyone he met and helped people to see that in themselves. Always rooting for the underdog and helping friends and family through any adversity. He emanated love and touched countless lives with infectious laughter, a light heart, and his warm, supportive, generous ways. Although no children of his own, many little people thought of him as a grandfather or dear uncle and many took him into their family fold. Don’s young soul radiated youth right up until the end.

Those who knew Don were gifted with a true and loyal friend. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by the lucky people whose lives he touched.

Don was predeceased by his parents Donald and Mary; and his wife, Judith.

He is survived by his sister, Patricia; and many loving family members and friends.

There will be a celebration of Don’s life at DiMillo’s on the Waterfront, June 15, from 12 to 4 p.m. Come feel the love!

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Good Shepard Food Bank or World Central Kitchen.

