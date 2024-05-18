GARDINER – Stephen Joshua Anderson, 35, of Gardiner, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2024. As a firstborn son, Steve taught his parents a lot about being a dad and a mom, helping them become the parents they are. He leaves a gaping hole in our hearts and in our family.

Those who were privileged to know Steve experienced his fierce loyalty, love and humor. He loved to share his knowledge with others – especially when it came to computers, cars, horticulture, or any obscure pieces of trivia he had come across! His laughter was contagious and his jokes were sure to bring a group together to chime in on the fun or laugh along the sidelines. Steve had a huge heart and shared his unconditional love with his family and his dog Freyja. He brought so much joy and levity to our lives and our family. We have so many memories to cherish and keep with us, but at the same time we don’t have enough memories as he was taken away from us way too soon. Steve will forever live in our hearts until we see him again.

Steve is survived by his parents, Stephen and Candace Anderson of Peaks Island; grandmother, Marlene Anderson of Rocky Hill, Conn. He is also survived by his siblings Benjamin and daughter, Amelia of Orlando, Fla.; Michael and wife, Erika of Baltimore, Md., and Rachel of Arlington, Mass.

The Anderson family will be hosting a celebration of life for Steve Anderson on June 15. Please contact steveandcandy@gmail.com for details.

As a dog rescuer, lover of animals and all things nature, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Blessed be the Bullies Rescue

Friends of Acadia

