No. 1 seeds George Cutone of Kennebunk and Sofia Mavor of Yarmouth were among the top seeds who advanced Saturday to the semifinals of the tennis singles state championships at Bates College in Lewiston.

The top four boys’ seeds – George Cutone, Matthew Morneault of Falmouth, Alberto Cutone of Kennebunk and Will Meyer of Camden Hills – all reached Monday’s semifinal round. George Cutone, a two-time champion, will face Meyer, while Morneault takes on Alberto Cutone.

In the girls’ draw, Mavor lost a game for the first time this season in a 6-0, 6-1 quarterfinal victory over Kira Gregor of Cony, but still had no trouble setting up a semifinal against Falmouth’s Sofia Kirtchev, the No. 4 seed. The other semifinal will be defending champion and No. 2 seed Coco Meserve of Brunswick against No. 6 seed Becca Naftoly of Berwick Academy. The No. 3 seed, Haylie Peacock of Gardiner, was upset by Brunswick’s Molly Tefft in the second round.

BASEBALL

DEERING 10, KENNEBUNK 9: Andrew Cook’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh capped a comeback from nine runs down as Deering (5-8) stunned Kennebunk (8-5) at Hadlock Field.

Cook finished with four hits and two RBI and also earned the win in relief, allowing just three unearned runs over the final five innings.

Deering trailed 9-0 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth, four more in the sixth and two in the seventh. Jackson Forrest’s RBI single preceded Cook’s winning hit.

Forrest, Zeke Dewever and Miles Lawrence all had two hits for Deering.

Kennebunk got two hits from George Lazos and a two-run double from Andrew Burnham.

FALMOUTH 3, SANFORD 1: Nick Wyse and Tyler Simmons combined on a four-hitter, Brennan Rumpf hit two doubles, and the Navigators (11-2) beat the Spartans (9-4) in Falmouth.

Simmons struck out four, walked none and didn’t allow a hit after relieving Wyse with two outs in the fourth.

Josh Polchies had two hits and an RBI, and Jacoby Porter also drove in a run for Falmouth.

Scott Long had an RBI for Sanford. Ben Gill went the distance on the mound, giving up five hits.

SCARBOROUGH 3, MARSHWOOD 2: Zak Sanders and Matthew Fallona each had two hits, Nate Masters and Sanders pitched solid relief and the Red Storm (12-1) defeated the Hawks (9-4) in eight innings at South Berwick.

Masters, the winning pitcher, allowed four hits after relieving starter Ryan Shugars with one out in the fifth. Sanders got a strikeout in the eighth for the save.

Scarborough fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but got a run in the second and tied it in the seventh.

Marshwood’s Charlie Hudson pitched seven innings, surrendering five hits.

WINDHAM 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Brady Harvie pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks as the Eagles (5-8) downed the Red Riots (7-6) in Windham.

Erik Bowen got two of Windham’s six hits and scored a run, while Login Desrochers and Joshua Plummer each drove in a run.

Cam Barrett drove in Witt Redmond for South Portland.

THORNTON ACADEMY 6, BIDDEFORD 1: Brayden Duane had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, Jeremiah Chessie struck out 10, and the Trojans (9-4) handled the Tigers (5-8) in Saco.

Cheesie allowed four hits and two walks before he was relieved by Blake Bolduc with two outs in the seventh.

Thornton’s Brennan Tabor had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

Travis Edgerton doubled and drove in a run for Biddeford.

PORTLAND 5, CHEVERUS 3: Lucas Milliken went the distance, allowing six hits, and the Bulldogs (4-9) beat the visiting Stags (2-11) at Hadlock Field.

Jacob Tidd had two hits and three RBI and Cam Allen scored twice for the Bulldogs, who grabbed a 2-1 lead with two runs in the fifth, then added three in the sixth.

The Stags got two hits and an RBI from Matt Baker and put the potential tying runs on base in the top of the seventh before Milliken escaped the jam.

NOBLE 5, MASSABESIC 3: Wesley Turnbull pitched a five-hitter and Nate Locke had two hits and three RBI as the Knights (6-8) defeated the Mustangs (8-6) in North Berwick.

Turnbull allowed one earned run. He walked one and struck out two. Chase Dodier recorded two hits and scored twice for Noble.

Noah Bryan and Emmett Carroll each had two hits for Massabesic.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 14, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3: Tobey Lappin scored four goals, Ian House and Beckett Mehlhorn each added three, and the Red Riots (6-4) defeated the Panthers (5-6) in South Portland.

Mehlhorn also had four assists. Danny Fitzgibbon made 13 saves for the Red Riots.

Gavin Thomas scored twice, Nate Oney contributed a goal and an assist, and Henry Seely stopped 11 shots for NYA.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

WINDHAM 14, MARSHWOOD 11: Abby Trainer tallied eight goals and two assists to lead the Eagles (9-2) over the Hawks (5-6) in South Berwick.

Grace Joly added three goals, Neve Ledbetter finished with two, and Mallory Muse also scored for Windham. Riley Small stopped seven shots.

Marshwood was led by Hadley Prewitt with five goals and an assist, followed by Maddy Poitras with four goals and an assist and Sarah Theriault with a goal and three assists. Makayle Coy made eight saves.

FREEPORT 15, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Annie Knight, Reed Proscia, Mia Levesque and Lana DiRusso each tallied two goals as the Falcons (10-1) defeated the Raiders (4-6) in Freeport.

Elsa Klein, Ava Stone, Julia Whalen, Sophie Yimaz, Liza Flower, Josie Gideon and Clio Eames also scored.

