Tori Congdon, Julia Maimos and Tate Ban scored in the second quarter as Colby took the lead for good in a 7-5 win Saturday over Wesleyan in the third round of the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse tournament in Middletown, Connecticut.

Ally Franz, Zoey Verbesey, Cami McDonald and Kins Helmer also scored for Colby (13-6), which advances to face Gettysburg or William Smith at 1 p.m. Sunday. The winner moves on to the national semifinals on Thursday.

BASEBALL

ALBANY 4, MAINE 3: Jared Toby’s RBI single in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Great Danes (15-33-1, 10-13 America East) past the Black Bears (12-37, 8-15) in a regular-season finale in Orono, preventing Maine from qualifying for the conference playoffs.

Home runs by Jeremiah Jenkins and Nick White helped Maine erase an early 2-0 deficit and grab a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Albany tied the game in the top of the eighth.

WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON 7, COLBY 0: Dante DiMatteo pitched a three-hitter while striking out 10 and walking four as the Presidents (33-13) beat the Mules (29-12) in an elimination game in the NCAA Division III regionals in Cortland, New York.

Advertisement

Brian Feldman homered and drove in two runs.

Brady O’Brien had two hits, including a double, for Colby.

SOFTBALL

WILLIAMS 4, HUSSON 0: Sadie Leonard pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and four walks as the Ephs (26-11) beat the Eagles (37-6) to win the Bangor regional in Orono and advance to the super regionals in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Josie Cornell and Julia Gregoire each had a single for Husson. Ana Lang pitched six innings, allowing seven hits while striking out five and walking one.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous