FICTION

Hardcover

1. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner Books)

2. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

3. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday)

4. “Table For Two,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

5. “The Paris Novel,” by Ruth Reichl (Random House)

6. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Long Island,” by Colm Toibin (Scribner)

8. “Funny Story,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco Press)

10. “The Moorings of Mackerel Sky,” by MZ (Hyperion Avenue)

Paperback

1. “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone,” by Benjamin Stevenson (Mariner Books)

2. “Homecoming,” by Kate Morton (Mariner Books)

3. “The Poacher’s Son,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur Books)

4. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin)

5. “The Book of Longings,” by Sue Monk Kidd (Penguin)

6. “Just for the Summer,” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

7. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin)

8. “The General’s Gold,” by Lyndee Walker & Bruce Robert Coffin (Severn River Publishing)

9. “Book Lovers,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “A Little Life,” by Hanya Yanagihara (Knopf)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

2. “An Unfinished Love Story,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

3. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

4. “What an Owl Knows,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin Press)

5. “Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent,” by Judi Dench, Brendan O’Hea (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Somehow: Thoughts on Love,” by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books)

7. “The Wide Wide Sea,” by Hampton Sides (Doubleday Books)

8. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

9. “There’s Always This Year,” by Hanif Abdurraquib (Random House)

10. “Supercommunicators,” by Charles Duhigg (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. “The Soul of an Octopus,” by Sy Montgomery (Washington Square Press)

3. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

4. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

6. “The Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

7. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps Publishing)

8. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Morrow)

9. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

10. “Everything I Know About Love,” by Dolly Alderton (Harper)



— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

