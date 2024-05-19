This year’s Bags and Brews Cornhole Tournament benefitting the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce is from 5-8 p.m. on June 13. Join the chamber and Midcoast Federal Credit Union at Mast Landing (200 Lower Main St., Freeport) for a chance to win a cash prize and a set of cornhole boards from L.L. Bean.
Cornhole bags will be provided. The tournament is single-elimination play. Team spots are limited; pre-register online at freeportmainechamber.com/bagsandbrews.html for $50 ($60 day of if any spots are left).
There will be cash-only 50/50 raffle and a Team Spirit Prize from Mast Landing for the best-dressed team.
In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled to June 20.
Attendees under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.