This year’s Bags and Brews Cornhole Tournament benefitting the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce is from 5-8 p.m. on June 13. Join the chamber and Midcoast Federal Credit Union at Mast Landing (200 Lower Main St., Freeport) for a chance to win a cash prize and a set of cornhole boards from L.L. Bean.

Cornhole bags will be provided. The tournament is single-elimination play. Team spots are limited; pre-register online at freeportmainechamber.com/bagsandbrews.html for $50 ($60 day of if any spots are left).

There will be cash-only 50/50 raffle and a Team Spirit Prize from Mast Landing for the best-dressed team.

In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled to June 20.

Attendees under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

