Greely High School swimming standout Audrey Cohen is organizing a fundraiser for The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital on June 8 with the goal of raising $50,000.

Cohn, a senior, is leveraging her swimming abilities to reach that total. She and other swimmers in the community are seeking pledges from residents and businesses for the first part of the fundraiser, a swim-a-thon, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Greely pool. Contributors will agree to donate a certain amount per lap. Cohen is hoping to have about 100 swimmers participate.

Those interested in supporting the fundraiser can also donate at p2p.onecause.com/bbch-diy/audrey-cohen.

The second part of the fundraiser, beginning at 10 a.m., will be a community event where children and swimmers of all abilities can sign up to participate in games like sharks and minnows and a dolphin dive relay.

Cohen, who holds the statewide record in 100-yard breast stroke, is a volunteer with Maine Medical Center’s Hospital Elder Life Program. Volunteering with the program is how she got connected with the philanthropy team at The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and what inspired her to spearhead this fundraiser.

Cohen plans to continue her swim career at Penn State in the fall.

