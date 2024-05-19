As a lifelong resident and former mayor of Saco – someone who has seen the challenges our schools have faced over the past 20-plus years – I urge residents to vote “yes” on the upcoming bond referendum to fund the construction of two new elementary schools in our city.
For too long, the issue of replacing the outdated and inadequate Young, Fairfield and C K Burns schools has lingered without resolution. Despite multiple attempts over the decades to get a building project approved, stumbling blocks have continually gotten in the way of providing our children with the modern, safe and effective learning environments they deserve.
By taking advantage of the 72% state funding allocation, which equates to $101 million in construction aid, we have an incredible opportunity to address two pressing needs: replacing Young School and providing modern facilities for Saco students in a fiscally prudent manner that keeps the local tax burden manageable.
Mark Johnston
Saco
