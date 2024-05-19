PORTLAND – Emery Isaac Jr., 82, died on May 9, 2024 after a long battle with Parkinsons. He was born in Knott County, Ky. He attended Peebles High School in Ohio and later attended the University of Southern Maine.

Emery was a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was stationed on the USS Independence, where he was a part of the Fire, Crash, and Rescue crew. He was stationed in Brunswick where a friend introduced him to the love of his life and his future wife, Ann (Torno) Waterhouse. Together, they raised their family of six children in Waterboro.

Emery had a CDL and drove trucks for many years. He also lived and worked/ran a farm for many years. He had an understanding of the land and animals that was extraordinary and just came naturally to him. Emery was previously a member of the DAV. Emery was also previously a member of the Lions Club, and a past President of the Massabesic Chapter. Emery enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, triominos, Yahtzee, and golf. In their later years, Emery and Ann enjoyed traveling and wintered in Florida.

Emery was the son of Emery Sr. and Mendie (Collins) Isaac. Emery was predeceased by his parents of Ohio; his wife, Anathalia “Ann” of Lyman; daughters Cathy Marsh of Ohio, Robin Watters of Biddeford; brothers Earl Isaac of Ohio, Shirley Isaac of Ohio, Roger Isaac of Kentucky, sisters Helen Swango of Ohio, Ellen Isaac of Ohio.

Emery is survived by his daughter, Mendie (Neil) O’Connor of Saco, sons Emery (Shelley) Isaac III of Biddeford, Stephen (Judy) Waterhouse of Waterboro, Louis (Theresa) Waterhouse of Dayton, daughter, Sherry (Gary) Ruccia of Florida; sister Mary (John) Thomas of Chesapeake, Ohio, sister-in-law, Delores of Kentucky; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Togus Maine Veterans Administration and the amazing staff at Seaside Health Care Facility.

Honoring Emery’s request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Massabesic Lions Club or the

Honor Flight of Maine.

