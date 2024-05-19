KENNEBUNK – Gloria T. Tourigny, 97, formerly of Westbrook, passed away on May 6, 2024, following a brief illness.

Gloria was born in Westbrook, a daughter of Emma (Vachon) and Arthur Fougere and grew up around a large extended family.

Always industrious, Gloria worked as a hairdresser for many years, owning her own shop in Saco. She was also a teacher of cosmetology.

Gloria will always be remembered for her cheerful and welcoming nature. She was a devout Catholic. In her later years, she delighted in puzzle making, playing cards with friends and many hand crafts.

She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them.

Gloria was predeceased by her first husband, James Boyd, her second husband, Alfred Tourigny; her brother, Hubert “Rudy” Fougere and his wife, Claudette (Michaud).

She is survived by her daughters, Claire Powell (David), Catherine Boyd (Patrick Byrne), Carol Boyd (Pierre Rodrigue), Cecile McAllister (Andrew), and Nancy Kenney (Richard); as well as nieces, nephews; and beloved grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on June 5 at St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford. Burial will be held a later time.

