SCARBOROUGH – Helen M. Clonan, 85, passed away on May 16, 2024. She was born on Nov. 19, 1938, in Watertown, Mass., the daughter of the late John and Mary Morse.

Helen graduated from Deering High School in the class of 1956 and attended Gorham State Teachers College. She began her career teaching art at King Middle School taking a break to raise her children. She later returned to work as an Ed Tech in the Scarborough School Department.

Helen was known for her cooking skills, her passion for art, and her love of family gatherings, especially during the holidays. She cherished weekly dinners with her daughter, Linda, spending time with her grandchildren, and playing cards with friends. In her free time, she attended Art in the Park and other local art events.

Helen and her late husband, Richard Clonan made a significant impact on the community by building an independent living home for Linda and other disabled adults, which became a model for future homes throughout the state of Maine.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Richard Clonan; and her sister, Joan Bragdon.

Helen is survived by her children, Linda Clonan of South Portland, and Richard Clonan and his wife Claire of Scarborough; two grandchildren, Mairead and Patrick; a brother, John Morse and his wife Rita of Vermont; and many nieces and nephews.

Helen’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to The Enclave of Scarborough and Affinity Hospice for their care and compassion.

An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 737 Stevens Ave., Portland. Burial will occur at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Helen’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Donations may be made in Helen’s memory to the

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America,

322 8th Ave., 16th Flr.,

New York, NY 10001

