CAPE ELIZABETH – John W. Holt passed away Oct. 8, 2024, in Albuquerque, N.M.
A Memorial gathering for John, to share memories, stories and love, will be 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2024 at the Purpoodock Golf Club, 300 Spurwink Ave. Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
