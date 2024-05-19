GRAY – Patricia May (Kuehn) Schlegel, 85, passed away peacefully May 9, 2024 at Ledgewood Manor.

She graduated from Temple University in 1959 with a degree in Nursing. She worked at many hospitals while following her ex-husband during his U.S. Navy career. Working at both the Maine Medical Center as a surgical nurse and Central Maine Medical Center here in Maine.

She was the dedicated Navy wife of Elvin L. Schlegel Jr. for 43 years. An avid lover of all animals and a volunteer at Gray Wildlife Park for many years. She was also a volunteer in the community and church.

Pat is survived by her two sons, David and his wife Debbie of Raymond and Richard of Greencastle, Pa., and her former daughter-in-law, Kimberly Lyle of Knoxville, Tenn. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Dr. Dawn Schlegel. She is survived by her grandchildren Kenneth, Becky, Lyle, and Hanna-Kate.

She was predeceased by her son, Cmdr. Robert Schlegel on Sept. 11, 2001; and her brothers Jerry and Donald.

Visitation will be held May 30 at Wilson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made in Pat’s name to the Maine Wildlife Park through https://www.maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park/about/friends.html;

SPCA https://secure.aspca.org/donate/donate;

or Animal Refuge Leagues in the area.

